Rocks find out who they'll face in FA Trophy - if they beat Bracknell

Bognor will go to Walton Casuals in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy if they overcvome Bracknell Town in Tuesday night's first qualifying round replay at Nyewood Lane.

The Rocks drew 2-2 in Berkshire on Saturday thanks to goals by Jimmy Muitt and - in injury time - Brad Lethbridge.

The replay is at the Lane with a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday.

The winners will visit Walton Casuals - currently 13th in the Southern League premier south, the same level as the Bostik premier that the Rocks play in - on Saturday, November 10.

Walton beat Molesey in Saturday's first qualifying round.

Meanwhile Bognor coach Robbie Blake says the team must try to snatch an early goal to ease their anxieties when they host Bracknell Town in the replay.

Blake took charge of the side that earned a 2-2 draw at Bostik south central side Bracknell on Saturday with Bognor boss Jack Pearce away from the dugout keeping tabs on a potential new signing.

And former Pompey coach Blake believes scoring first against the men from Berkshire will help his side relax and settle into the game. The visitors had to come back from being 2-1 down in the first game and did so thanks to a late strike from Lethbridge, on loan from Fratton Park. Muitt had bagged a leveller for 1-1 before the hosts once again took the lead.

Blake said: "I'd like us to go a goal up and that will release anxiety problems we've got at the minute. We have got Bracknell again on Tuesday and we need to make sure we have the right attitude and give a good account of ourselves

"In the first game, we lacked confidence and had bad body language after a couple of defeats and two draws in last four games. We've been a little bit down but the signs are good. The players will work harder and do the right things more simply and it'll get better.

"It looks like we are feeling sorry for ourselves, we're a little bit quiet. But we've not got a big squad and they're having to play a lot of games at the minute. I used to hate training and preferred playing games!

"I thought we were the better team against Bracknell in the first game even though we were poor at times. We had five clear cut chances in first half and hit the bar twice and we should have scored. They had two chances and scored two."

Additional reporting by Carl Eldridge

BUILDBASE FA TROPHY SECOND ROUND QUALIFYING

SATURDAY 10 NOVEMBER 2018 - WINNERS RECEIVE £4,000

1 Basford United v Stafford Rangers

2 Stamford or Leek Town v Kettering Town

3 Stalybridge Celtic v Buxton or King’s Lynn Town

4 Kidsgrove Athletic or Yaxley v Ramsbottom United

5 AFC Mansfield or Hednesford Town v Pickering Town or Droylsden

6 St Neots Town v Barwell or Coalville Town

7 Lancaster City v Ossett United

8 Newcastle Town v Workington

9 Marske United v Gainsborough Trinity or Tamworth

10 Halesowen Town v Prescot Cables

11 Alvechurch or Stratford Town v Mickleover Sports

12 Witton Albion v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

13 Farsley Celtic v Carlton Town

14 South Shields v Hyde United

15 Brightlingsea Regent v AFC Hornchurch

16 Lewes v Merthyr Town

17 Chipstead v Kingstonian or Bedford Town

18 Dorking Wanderers v Tonbridge Angels

19 Hendon v Biggleswade Town

20 Basingstoke Town v Enfield Town

21 Royston Town v Thame United

22 Horsham v Potters Bar Town

23 Brentwood Town v Poole Town

24 Herne Bay v Needham Market

25 Leiston v Melksham Town

26 Salisbury v Merstham

27 Swindon Supermarine v Hayes & Yeading United or Banbury United

28 Metropolitan Police v Harlow Town or Carshalton Athletic

29 Weymouth v Cinderford Town or Street

30 Yate Town or Dorchester Town v AFC Totton

31 Aveley v Kempston Rovers or Beaconsfield Town

32 Burgess Hill Town or Worthing v Haringey Borough or Chesham United

33 Walton Casuals v Bracknell Town or Bognor Regis Town

34 Folkestone Invicta v Didcot Town or Mangotsfield United

35 Greenwich Borough v Bishop’s Stortford

36 Hartley Wintney or Tiverton Town v Wingate & Finchley