Rocks game rearranged - and youth team set for FA Cup date at Lane

Rocks fans have been given a couple of new dates for their diaries.

Their home league Bostik premier match against Corinthian Casuals - postponed on Saturday as a result of Casuals’ FA Cup replay against St Albans City - will now be played on Tuesday, November 13 (7.45pm)

The next round of the Sussex Senior Cup, which the Rocks will feature in, is due to be played on Tuesday, November 6. The draw is expected to be made soon.

Meanwhile the Rocks' FA Youth Cup third qualifying round tie at home to Sutton United will be played at Nyewood Lane on Wednesday, October 17 (7.45pm).

The first team return to action this Saturday at Tonbridge, then host Folkestone next Tuesday (16th).

At Tonbridge on Saturday, to mark Non League Day the hosts are offering discounted entry at only £5 per adult for anyone arriving in ground by 2.15pm. Normal charges apply after that (adults £11, seniors £7, youth £5, juniors £2, or free when with an adult).

