Rocks’ link with Chichester College bearing fruit

Chichester College have completed their first season as official partners to Bognor Regis Town FC in the National Alliance Under-19 League.

It has been a season of success and growth. The group of players have shown a great deal of progress on the field, becoming comfortable in possession and understanding key principles of defending out of possession.

If you are in school years 11-13 (age 15-18) and are looking to improve as a player and academically, you can attend the open trial at Chichester College next Wednesday (May 30) at 10am on the grass outside the college sports centre.

The programme is designed to create an environment that encourages the players to not be afraid to make mistakes, try new ideas developed in training and even express their own personalities when playing.

The success of the programme is measured on the development of the players and how they themselves develop as young men. This season has seen captain Joseph Clarke once again representing England colleges alongside fellow Bognor team-mate Jamie Carroll.

Carroll has been training with the first team and will be returning to pre-season training alongside three or four others from the programme.

Next season with the programme in full swing the hope is that it will develop even more players for Bognor’s first team, aiding their bid to secure an immediate return to the National League South.

Alongside all of this the players have the unique opportunity to gain an excellent education at one of the few Ofsted-accredited outstanding colleges in the country.

Players can choose from the wide range of academic and vocational courses offered by Chichester College, together with training three times a week and playing on Wednesday afternoons. In addition the players will have access to the newly-refurbished college gym, a personal trainer and advice and guidance with nutrition.

The female academy, in partnership with Chichester City Ladies, will be running an open trial at the same time.