Rocks start and end Bostik campaign on the road

Bognor will start life back in the Isthmian League away to Haringey Borough – and will end the season at Folkestone.
The fixtures for the new Bostik premier season, which awaits the Rocks after relegation from the National League South, have been released.
They show an early-season Sussex bank holiday derby away to Lewes, who will visit Nyewood Lane for the return on Boxing Day, while clashes with Whitehawk come on New Year’s Day and Easter Monday.
Worthing host the Rocks for a midweek game, on October 23, and visit the Lane on March 2.
Fixtures with big-spending Dorking, who have signed ex-Rocks Jason Prior and Sami El-Abd, will be keenly anticipated and take place on December 8 at home and April 20 away.
Fixtures are below – home games in bold.
- STEVE BONE
Rocks’ Bostik premier fixtures 18-19
August
Sat 11 Haringey Borough
Tue 14 Merstham
Sat 18 Bishops Stortford
Sat 25 AFC Hornchurch
Mon 27 Lewes
September
Sat 1 Kingstonian
Sat 15 Carshalton Athletic
Sat 22 Folkestone Invicta
Sat 29 Potters Bar Town
October
Tue 2 Burgess Hill Town
Sat 6 Corinthian Casuals
Sat 13 Tonbridge Angels
Sat 20 Margate
Tue 23 Worthing
November
Sat 3 Leatherhead
Sat 10 Enfield Town
Sat 17 Wingate & Finchley
Sat 24 Brightlingsea Regent
December
Sat 1 Harlow Town
Sat 8 Dorking Wanderers
Sat 15 Kingstonian
Wed 26 Lewes
January
Tue 1 Whitehawk
Sat 5 Carshalton Athletic
Sat 12 Burgess Hill Town
Sat 19 Potters Bar Town
Sat 26 Corinthian Casuals
February
Sat 2 Tonbridge Angels
Wed 6 Merstham
Sat 9 AFC Hornchurch
Sat 16 Bishops Stortford
Sat 23 Haringey Borough
March
Sat 2 Worthing
Sat 9 Margate
Sat 16 Enfield Town
Sat 23 Leatherhead
Sat 30 Wingate & Finchley
April
Sat 6 Brightlingsea Regent
Sat 13 Harlow Town
Sat 20 Dorking Wanderers
Mon 22 Whitehawk
Sat 27 Folkestone Invicta
Get your cut-out-and-keep fixture list in the Bognor Observer next Thursday (July 19).