Same result, different stories for Selsey and Midhurst

Another Saturday, another tale of what might of been for luckless Selsey at home to Billingshurst in SCFL division one as the game finished 2-2.

Finding themselves a goal down in the opening three minutes after a defensive mix up gifted the visitors the lead, Selsey laid siege to the Billingshurst goal for the entire first half, striking the frame of the goal three times.

Add to that some careless finishing from the home side, it appeared the equaliser would never arrive but on the stroke of half-time Rob Madden converted from a corner to send the teams in at half-time level, the least the Blues deserved.

The second half was a repeat performance as Selsey launched a series of attacks led by the dangerous Ryan Morey and it was a Morey strike at goal that led to them taking the lead.

Morey cut inside and unleashed a ferocious shot which smashed against the bar and the rebound was superbly headed home by Mike Abdo, his first Selsey goal since signing from Chichester City.

Billingshurst had failed to have a shot on target since their goal. However Lady Luck again deserted Steve Bailey’s men when on 78 minutes a 30-yard shot from the away side dribbled towards the Selsey goal. An unfortunate lack of concentration from the home keeper saw the ball roll through his legs to level the scores.

A Gary Norgate double earned Midhurst a 2-2 draw at Storrington. He struck in the 70th and 80th minute to earn the Stags a point. They are at home to Southwick on Saturday.

Selsey were reduced to ten men when striker Tom Bayley saw red for throwing the ball at an opposition player.

This was another case of what might have been for the Blues, who now a tricky run of three away games, starting at Hailsham this Saturday.

