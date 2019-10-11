Selsey beaten at Bexhill ... it's a mixed day for Midhurst ace Essai

Selsey were beaten at Bexhill but their manager remains upbeat about the progress. At Midhurst, the reserves took centre stage before the first team were knocked out of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Bexhill United 2 Selsey 0

SCFL division one

Selsey slipped to a 2-0 defeat on their long trip to Bexhill.

The hosts broke the deadlock on eight minutes through a fine turn and finish inside the box from midfielder Sammy Bunn.

Bexhill doubled their lead on 22 minutes when Jamie Bunn was bundled over inside the penalty area and Jack Shonk stepped up to dispatch the penalty.

Selsey did improve and at least prevented Bexhill from adding to their tally but could not find the goals that would have salvaged a point.

The Blues have slipped to tenth in SCFL division one and will look to get back to winning ways at home to Shoreham on Saturday.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “The past couple of weeks have been a little bit up and down as we try to find our form – we have been a little inconsistent over the past few games, but the lads are still doing the right things .

“We’ve had a couple of things go against us in games but the lads are working hard and have been a credit to themselves and the football club when they could have easily lost focus.

“Being a young group these are things they have to deal with. These are good experiences to go through and they will only get them by playing and getting game time at a young age. Experiences are tough sometimes but they are learning and doing well – we now need to find our consistency and push on.”

Midhurst Reserves 2 Alton Reserves 1

Wyvern East Division

Midhurst Reserves won their first match in almost a month.

The first real chance fell to Max Powell, who sweetly struck a volley goalbound, only to have his effort brilliantly tipped over the bar by the young Alton keeper.

Shortly after that, Midhurst were in front. A corner from the right by Josh Brewster was emphatically headed in to the top corner by Mike Essai.

On 60 minutes, Mike Essai was bizarrely sent off. It was apparently for a second yellow card, though there had been no sign of an earlier first yellow being shown to him.

Alton took control but Midhurst’s defence stood strong with some heroic defending from Mark Broughton and Nathan Casselton.

On 70 minutes Brewster had his second assist of the game, setting Matt Rowland free inside the Alton half leaving him one on one with the keeper to calmy stroke the ball home.

With the Stags down to 10 men, it was backs against the wall for the rest of the game. Alton got one back on 88 minutes despite what looked like a handball an Alton striker.

The Stags held on for the three points, pushing them up to fifth in the table.

* Midhurst’s first team are out of the county cup. They lost 3-0 at Crawley Down Gatwick in a match completed at the second attempt, a week after it was washed out after just two minutes' play.