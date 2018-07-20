Selsey boss Pearce content despite Worthing loss

Selsey manager Daren Pearce was happy with his side’s performance despite their 4-1 defeat at home to Bostik Premier side Worthing.

For the visitors’ Callum Kealy, Darren Budd, Ricky Aguiar, and Jasper Pattenden all scored, with Callum Dowdell scoring the only goal for the Blues.

New Selsey boss Daren Pearce / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Pearce wanted to focus more on the fitness and the performance, rather than the result against the side who are three divisions above Selsey.

He said: “Pre-season isn’t really about results at all. It’s all about getting the players miles and legs, getting game situations into their brains after having the summer off.

“With some of them, it’s new ideas that they haven’t been used to at different clubs they been at and getting them working in the way that we are looking to go and what route we’re looking to go down.

“We’re lucky that Worthing gave us a friendly. We approached them and they were more than happy to come down, which is great for the club. Their players put in as much effort as you would expect and they approached the game professionally. They are trying to do stuff as are we. It was a good learning curve for our lads.”

