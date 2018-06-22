Selsey, Chichester and Pagham unveil pre-season friendly line-ups

Selsey, Chichester City and Pagham have each announced a good-quality programme of pre-season friendlies.

The Blues, now managed by Daren Pearce, have a busy schedule ahead of their SCFL division-one campaign.

Here’s who they’ll play:

n Tues July 10 – Horndean H, 7.45pm

n Sat July 14 – Worthing H, 3pm

n Tues July 17 – Portchester H, 7.45pm

n Sat July 21 – Walton & Hersham H, 3pm

n Tues July 24 – Pagham H, 7.45pm

n Sat July 28 – Bosham H, 3pm

Meanwhile, Miles Rutherford’s Chichester City have lined up eight games to get them in shape for their SCFL premier-division campaign.

These are their games:

n Sat July 7 – Hamble Club A, midday

n Sat July 14 – Wick A, 3pm

n Tues July 17 – Worthing H, 7.45pm

n Sat July 21 – Moneyfields A, 3pm

n Tues July 24 – Three Bridges A, 7.45pm

n Thur July 26 – Sidlesham A, 7.45pm

n Sat July 28 – Christchurch H, 3pm

n Tues July 31 – Woking U23s H, 7.5pm

n See Pagham’s line-up in the embedded tweet.

