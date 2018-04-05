Selsey have one eye on next season

As the rebuild of the Selsey team continued, manager Steve Bailey fielded six reserve players plus a couple of fringe first-teamers, hoping to uncover a couple of gems for next season. And on the whole the experiment worked.

Bexhill, as expected, were big, strong and direct, launching the ball forward at every opportunity in the early stages and testing the newly-formed Selsey back four. Cameron Corell in particular excelled at centre-half.

But the good work was undone through a lack of communication on nine minutes as another deep cross was pumped into the Selsey box and converted, disappointingly from a Blues point of view, by a free header from Gordon Cuddington.

Far from being overwhelmed by the home side’s direct play, Selsey stood up to the challenge and grew into the game, causing problems for the home side with the impressive Morgan Forry leading the frontline and probably enjoying his best game of the season.

On 15 minutes Selsey equalised through Corell when he converted a fine header from a Ryan Morey corner.

Selsey continued to press forward, going close through Forry and Jake Jackson.

But it was the home side who snatched the lead just before the break when a well-worked corner routine led to Cuddington grabbing his second. Harsh on the Blues, but a learning curve for the much-changed side.

The second half began as the first with Bexhill bombarding the Selsey goal with crosses but Selsey stood firm keeper.

Warren Boyt was in fine form, catching everything, supported by the defensive unit who restricted Bexhill to just a couple of serious chances.

One forced a fine save from Boyt , the other was fired over the bar.

The Blues were not as effective going forward in the second half as they struggled get their attacking game going.

The game ended 2-1 but Blues boss Bailey said: “Although it was another defeat there are signs of improvement as the club continue to look forward.”

* Midhurst had both Easter games washed out.