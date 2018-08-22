Selsey notch first league win - Sidlesham and Midhurst are victorious too

There was a first league win of the season for Selsey on Tuesday night ... while Sidlesham and Midhurst also enjoyed victories. But Bosham had a narrow loss in their first SCFL game.

Selsey got their SCFL division-one points tally up and running with a 3-1 home win over Wick on Tuesday night.

They lost 2-0 away to Alfold on Saturday, but boss Daren Pearce was not overly concerned to have started the league campaign with two losses.

And he was boosted by what came next as goals by Callum Dowdell and Ryan Morey (2) saw off Wick at the High Street Ground.

The result lifted Selsey to 14th place.

At Alford, Pearce brought in Dale Hayes, Dan Bassil, and Thomas Jefkins.

Selsey were looking to carry on the momentum from the 4-0 win against Billingshurst in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup, but conceded 18 minutes in as defender Johden de Meyer put the ball past Selsey keeper Connor Kelly.

Alfold doubled their lead midway into the second half as Samuel Lemon put the hosts 2-0 up.

Pearce is keeping things in perspective.

He said: “We didn’t perform on Saturday – they’re a good side and they punished us, and they deserved to win 2-0.

“It’s still very early and we’ve had quite a tough start to be fair. Alfold have come up, they’ve invested quite heavily in their squad, so they’re going to be a good side.

“We’ve got tough games coming up. We’ve done well in the cup and we need to transfer that into the league.”

Selsey travel to Steyning on Saturday.

Selsey: C Kelly, Atkinson, T Kelly, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Hayes, Dowdell, Gregory, Bassil, Jefkins, Morey. Subs: Bush, Bennett, Hall.

MICHAEL HELLYER

Rocks reflections - Title talk too much

Sidlesham 2 Billingshurst 1

SCFL division one

Sids recorded their first league win of the season with a hard-fought victory over a decent Billingshurst side.

The home side started well with wide players Cameron Corell and Jake Jackson seeing plenty of the ball on their home debuts.

With the dangerous Morgan Forry and Ben Mepham up front, it seemed only a matter of time before Sids opened the scoring.

But the visitors broke the deadlock on 12 minutes when they pounced on a loose ball in midfield and after three sharp passes the ball was smashed home by Billingshurst main man Jordan Stallibrass.

This rallied Sids and good possession from the midfield three of Chittock Agostinelli and Bunker led to the equaliser as they pressed and forced the visitors into a sloppy pass.

A quick one-two with the influential Mepham saw Chittock through on goal and he finished in fine style.

Chances came thick and fast for Sids, and on 30 minutes Billingshurst were caught in possession and Forry finished well, sliding the ball past the onrushing keeper.

The second half was much more even with the visitors having a real go but not really making the most of things.

Sids defended well, being marshalled superbly by skipper Rob Madden, ably supported by Matt Boulton, who had a fine game.

The home side’s best chance of the second half fell to Mepham, who burst past the defence, rounded the keeper but rolled the ball wide of an open goal.

Mepham did put in a MoM display, working hard defending from the from the front while holding the ball up and linking the play superbly.

Sidlesham host Littlehampton on Saturday.

Sids: Boyt, Jackson, Boulton, Madden, Lillywhite (Dean), Corell, Bunker (McGreal), Chittock, Agostinelli, Forry (Lee-Smith), Mepham.

Mixed fortunes in the cup

Midhurst 4 Alford 1

SCFL division one

Midhurst were back at the Rotherfield after losing 4-0 at home to Hailsham – and got their first three points on the board.

The management team of Shane Brayson and Dean Inman knew Midhurst had to be at it from the start, and it seemed to work as Midhurst were 2-0 up within the first eight minutes.

The first came from a Bradley Miles corner swept home by James, and the second came from a lovely interchange down the left between Bedford,

Brown and Carter with Miles smashing a volley into the bottom corner.

Alfold started to get into the game but the back four of Behan, Fewell, James and Bedford dealt with anything thrown their way.

On 14 minutes Alford got a fortuitous corner as James tried to play the ball back to keeper Kilman and it went out of play. Skipper Howard rose high to power home to make it 2-1.

Midhurst got into their grove playing through midfield into the dangerous front three of Liam Dreckmann, Grant Radmore and Kieran Carter, who were causing trouble for the Alford defence.

On 24 minutes Midhurst made it 3-1 as a great cross from Dreckmann was headed home by Kieran Carter.

For the rest of the half the midfield was well marshalled by Rich Carter.

Alfold looked livelier after the break with a few chances blocked.

Alfold left spaces for Midhurst to counter-attack and on 65 minutes Kieran Carter broke into the box and appeared to be tripped by Sultan which resulted in a penalty that Carter dispatched.

Goulding came on for the last 25 minutes and looked lively for Midhurst. Alfold hit the bar late on but this was a good home win. Midhurst are to Oakwood on Saturday.

Midhurst; Killman, Behan, Fewell, James, Bedford, R Carter, Brown, Miles, K Carter, Radmore, Dreckmann.



Roffey 2 Bosham 1

SCFL division two

After a hectic pre-season which saw new management and players arriving, Bosham finally began their new campaign in division two. But their season opener ended in defeat.

Trips to Bartholomew Way, the home of Roffey, have always been tough for the Reds.

Manager Dennis Hughes’ strong line up included the returning Ryan Coombes as captain and the experience of long-term servants Alex Barnes, Pat Docherty and Nick Edgington.

William Lewis made his return to the first team and his pace on the wing made for an encouraging start for the Reds who exerted good early pressure.

With just over ten minutes gone, debutant Ben Metherell had a wonderful chance to break the deadlock when he attacked a delivery in the area but his volley flew over keeper James Rabetts’ bar.

Bosham went close again just after the half-hour when Barnes teased his way past defenders and fired in a shot that Rabetts saved.

Roffey struggled to break down the new-look back-line for the Reds that included the excellent Brendan Ebieri and Liam Karim.

In the second half the game turned dramatically in the hosts’ favour as they netted twice in the space of three minutes.

First Patrick O’Sullivan took aim with a free kick and launched his effort over the Bosham wall and left young keeper Harley Redman well beaten.

With the Robins reeling, within minutes O’Sullivan had doubled Roffey’s lead with a well-directed header from a Paul White cross.

Bosham made changes with Matt Hiscock, Luke Gregory and Harry Lidster all coming off the bench.

With time running out, Gregory finally found the back of the Blues’ net with a sumptuous finish from a Lidster cross. Gregory’s volley from around six yards was unstoppable and gave Bosham a real chance of getting something.

But despite some excellent late chances, the equaliser wouldn’t come for the Robins and Roffey were able to hold on for a win.

Bosham go in search of a first win of the season away to Jarvis Brook on Saturday and Angermering Seniors on Monday.

There is a very positive outlook at Bosham and the management are up for the battle.

Bosham: Redman, Gray, Karim, Ebieri, Bulbeck, Edgington, Barnes, Lewis, Bridges, Metherell, Coombes. Subs: Hiscock, Gregory, Lidster, Desi.

ALAN PRICE