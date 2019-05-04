Selsey on the up - and it's not just first XI who are winning

Selsey FC ended the season on a positive note - and it’s not just the first team who are buzzing with recent results.

Daren Pearce’s team saw off Worthing United 3-0 at the High Street Ground to end the campaign in a creditable fifth place.

And the next day, the club’s under-18s won 5-0 in their play-off semi-final versus Haywards Heath. They now look forward to a Sussex champion of champions match against Newhaven this Sunday (11am at Hassocks).

Pearce, who moved to the club last summer, is delighted with the progress made this season.

He said: “It was a great result on Saturday to finish off our season and we were able to rotate our young squad as some were to play against Haywards Heath the next day.

“All in all it was a great weekend for the club, again gaining maximum points and not conceding – which is a thing the lads have really worked hard on this season and take great pride in.

“We scored another three goals, played well in tricky, windy conditions and maintained our standards until the end.”

Pearce said his players had been ‘first-class’ all season.

“The group we have are all developing well and we are hoping to build on this next season. Pushing the club further up the table next season is our aim, although this will be a hard task as the league seems to be getting stronger and strong with teams strengthening all the time.

“We have a very young squad so we’re looking to develop this group further and push them even more next season.

“The lads are looking forward to this and to the added bonus of pitch renovations over the summer months on a great playing surface which the lads enjoy playing on. This is another piece in the jigsaw as we aim to build and go forward.

“We will be running an under-18, under-23 and first team again next season so this gives players the chance to develop.

“New and old players are welcome when pre-season comes around. It’s been a great season for the club and we now start planning for next season when we want to build on what we have.”