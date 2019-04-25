Selsey sink Storrington and Sidlesham - and win double could keep Midhurst up

It's been a successful Easter week for Selsey FC and Midhurst and Easebourne FC - less so for Sidlesham.

Here are the reports on a couple of victories apiece for the Blues - one of which was against Sids - and for the Stags.

Selsey 4 Storrington 0

Sidlesham 0 Selsey 1

SCFL division one

Daren Pearce praised his Selsey players for an Easter weekend haul of six points and five goals.

They put four past Storrington without reply on Saturday then won 1-0 up the road at Sidlesham on Monday.

Saturday was a great 4-0 home win lads played some great stuff in the heat. Scored 4 good goals and not conceding which is great. A Good team performance ahead of mondays local derby against Sidlesham.

Two goals in six minutes in the first quarter of the game by Lindon Miller and Ryan Morey put Pearce’s men in control on Saturday and they never looked back.

Callum Dowdell and Miller added Selsey’s third and fourth after the break, while Jordan Warren’s 51st-minute strike was enough to earn the points at Sidlesham on Monday.

Selsey sit fifth, just five points off the top four.

Pearce said: “Saturday was a great home win – the lads played some great stuff in the heat. We scored four good goals and didn’t concede which is excellent. It was a good team performance.

“To play Saturday and then again in the heat on Monday, we did really well. We limited Sids to one chance and we hit the bar early on and had two or three good half chances.

“We scored a great free kick through Jordan Warren after half time.

“I’ve said all season our young squad have been first class and defensively we were sound, while good going forward we tried to play our normal game on a surface that was tricky to say the least. We carried on where we left off Saturday.”

It was a good weekend for the whole club. The under-18s clinched the league title with a 9-1 win over Chichester City.

Selsey’s first team play their final home game on Saturday when they host Worthing United. Sidlesham go to Wick, also on Saturday.

Worthing Utd 2 Midhurst 3

Storrington 1 Midhurst 3

SCFL division one

Two goals by Liam Dreckmann - one in injury time - earned Midhurst what could be a priceless win at Worthing United.

Matt Ford scored twice for United, either side of a Josh Sheehan penalty and a Dreckmann goal. Just as it seemed the spoils would be shared Dreckmann got his second in the second minute of injury time.

They built on that win with a 3-1 victory at Storrington on Tuesday night.

Midhurst will finish second from bottom and are hopeful that will be enough for them to stay up – although the league’s ups and downs have yet to be confirmed.

There was little between the sides in the opening exchanges with both sides giving the ball away. The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute with the Stags giving the ball away and the loose ball fell to Ford, who chipped Josh Bird from 30 yards.

Stags reacted well and started to get a grip and deserved to level when a penalty was awarded in the 32nd minute for a push on Mark Broughton.

Sheehan stepped up and sent the home keeper the wrong way to draw the Stags level.

Stags came out from the break looking sharper and moving the ball quicker, but several good deliveries lacked the finishing touch.

Sheehan made a good run down the right, cut in and was bundled to the ground. The ball fell to Dreckmann who smashed home to put the Stags in front in the 72nd minute.

Stags kept pressing but it was Worthing who broke well and a silly free kick was given away. A good delivery found Ford to get his second and draw the hosts level in the 78th minute.

The hosts looked the most likely to get the next goal but Midhurst stuck together and weathered the spell, testing the home keeper several times.

A high ball was played over the top for Dreckmann to run through and he coolly headed over the onrushing keeper to put the Stags back in front.

At Storrington on Tuesday night, in the Stags’ final game, Midhurst went behind to a Jordan Suter goal but second-half strikes by Josh Sheehan (2) and Jake Slater won the day.

Midhurst: Bird, Casselton, Merritt, Carter, Broughton, Farr, Wyatt, Brown, Slater, Giles, Sheehan. Subs: Norgate, Dreckmann, Tollworthy, Carter.