Selsey struggling... Dean knocked out... Lavant through

After last week’s defeat at leaders Little Common, Selsey returned to SCFL division-one action at the High Street Ground against struggling Oakwood expecting to get back to winning ways.

However the visitors had not read the script and deservedly took all three points from a 2-0 victory in a very poor game of football played in wet conditions on a pitch that deteriorated and ended looking like a ploughed field.

The home side’s teamsheet was barely recognisable from the one that had recently talen Selsey on an eight-game unbeaten run. With Joe Clarke and Joe Jefkins moving on to pastures new, and pivotal midfield player Ryan Chittock taking time out to go travelling, Selsey have had to reshuffle their squad to fill the gaps left in midfield.

As usual the Blues started at a great pace, creating three very presentable chances within the first ten minutes, but as has been the case often this season, they failed to convert them and were made to pay.

The visitors, once they had weathered the initial storm, were brighter and worked harder all over the pitch, and a goal in either half by Chris Neatherway and Erdam Polat was enough to finish off the Blues, who were left to rue those early missed chances.

Selsey will have to up their game considerably or a season which started so promisingly will become one of mediocrity. They have a chance to get back to winning ways when they entertain high-flying Mile Oak on Saturday.

Selsey will have to up their game considerably or a season which started so promisingly will become one of mediocrity.

* Midhurst, Bosham and Sidlesham were all without games last Saturday as the weather won the day.

Here are today’s fixtures

* East Dean were knocked out of the Centenary Cup by a strong Southwater team, losing 4-2.

The visitors took an early lead but the Dean bounced back with goals by James Ford and Daniel Richards to go in at half-time 2-1 to the good.

Southwater pounced on an error at the back in the second half to take the game into extra-time, although Aaron Freeman did have a late chance to win the game but snatched at his shot which went past the post.

The visitors were too strong in extra-time for the Dean and scored twice in the closing stages.

Dean will host Worthing Borough on Saturday (2pm).

East Dean: Philpott, Reed, Freeman, Dean, Oram, Richards, O’Donnell, Hope, Freeman, Ford.

* Lavant are in the next round of the Centenary Cup after they beat Angmering 4-2.

In the West Sussex League premier division, Nyetimber Pirates had a 4-1 victory at home to Newtown Villa.