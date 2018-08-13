Selsey v Billinghurst in pictures

Billingshurst were the visitors to Selsey in the first round of the Peter Bentley Cup - and it was the hosts who came out on top.

Goals for Selsey by Harry Gregory, Ollie Hambleton and Josh Hall in the first 22 minutes meant the game was over as a contest, and Hall added another in the dying stages to make the final score 4-0.

Selsey on the attack against Billingshurst / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Photographer Kate Shemilt was there to capture the action - see her pictures in the slideshow above.

