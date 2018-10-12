Selsey winning some and losing some - but Pearce takes heart

Selsey had second-half goals by Tom Jefkins and Dan Bassil to thank after coming from behind to beat Arundel 2-1 at the High Street Ground to progress in the county cup.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “The lads did really well – we passed the ball well and they executed everything we asked them to do. They played with pride, passion and a sense of understanding of what we are trying to achieve.

“They are a young group and they will only get better with each game and as long as they learn along the way they will be okay.

“It was a great night for the club and for the lads and we would love to be rewarded with a nice home tie in the next round. “

On Saturday Selsey lost 2-0 at AFC Varndeanians, who are top and have not lost a game.

Pearce said: “Although going 1-0 down quite early the lads responded well and could, with a bit more ruthlessness, have been level at half-time. We were pleased with the way we played and the lads gave their all, but it wasn’t to be our day.

“They got there second midway through the second half and as hard as we tried we couldn’t get back into the game. We created a couple of half chances.

“We will keep pushing hard and trying to move forward and with the lads we have, we are moving in the right direction.”

Ryan Morey scored twice but Selsey lost 3-2 at Crawley Down Gatwick in the Peter Bentley Cup.

Selsey host Billingshurst in the league on Saturday.