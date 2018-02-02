Six-hitting Sids too strong for new-look Ferring

Sidlesham welcomed Ferring team to the Memorial ground, facing a side full of new faces from the last time the teams met – and triumphed 6-2.

With the pitch made playable by some great work by the Sidlesham groundstaff, headed by Andy Bell, it was all systems go – but with rain beginning to fall as kick-off approached the conditions could have proved a leveller in the SCFL division two clash.

Sidlesham started brightly and took the lead early through Callum Dowdell – just what the home side needed – and more goals were added before the first half ended by Dan Byles, Ryan Hillier and Liam Bush, it was 4-0 at the break.

The second half continued in the same vein and although the away side never gave up, more goals followed in worsening conditions. With the pitch cutting up more and more, free-flowing football was proving hard.

A goal each for Harry Gregory and Joe Palmer, on his debut, made it 6-0 and although the away side did get two consolation goals – the second a very good strike from outside the box – the result was never really in doubt and Daren Pearce’s team side picked up there first win in three this month.

Another plus point for Sids was the home debuts of youngsters Oli Hambleton and Liam Connolly, both acquitting themselves very well.

Sidlesham face a tough test this weekend ahead as they face Westfield at home (3pm). Sids under-18s make the short trip to Chichester on Sunday morning (11am).

* Bosham were without a game in last Saturday’s rain. They visit Worthing Town this weekend.