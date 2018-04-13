Smith saves Selsey at Saints

Selsey’s improving performances continued when they travelled to St Francis Rangers, the division’s latest team of the month.

The Blues were expecting a tough game – and got one.

The home side enjoyed early possession but the Blues’ new-look side held firm, marshalled superbly by skipper Rob Madden.

Once Selsey had weathered the early storm the game developed into a midfield battle with very few goalscoring opportunities for either side.

The Blues started the second half the better side, keeping St Francis pinned in their own half ,but again couldn’t create a clear opportunity to open the scoring.

And this, as has been the problem all season, was to be their undoing, as on 57 minutes Ross Jones broke through the Selsey defence and finished well past the helpless Warren Boyt in the Selsey goal.

They levelled when a lovely move involving Mohamed Seye and Ryan Morey allowed Fraser Smith to finish coolly.

Both teams worked tirelessly for the winner. Selsey came closest to snatching the victory ten minutes from when a pinpoint corner from Morey was met by Madden, but his header was well saved by the home keeper.

The sides meet again at the High Street Ground on Saturday.

* Selsey lost 2-0 at Storrington in midweek.

Midhurst, without a game last Saturday, entertain Ringmer this weekend. And it’s Midhurst v Selsey on Tuesday.