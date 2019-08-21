Southampton skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is out to sink Brighton once again

Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg knows exactly what it takes to win at the Amex Stadium.

The 24-year-old former Bayern Munich midfielder netted the winner the last time the two south coast rivals met at Brighton.

It saw the Saints to a nerve-jangling 1-0 victory last March and the Danish international midfielder also scored a spectacular goal from 35 yards at St Mary’s in a 2-2 draw against the Seagulls last August.

Albion have started the season brightly and are fifth in the Premier League table on four points with a goal difference of plus three after their opening two matches.

Southampton however, have not fared so well and are yet to register a victory this season. They lost on the opening day at Burnley, followed by a 2-1 home loss to Champions League winners Liverpool. The Saints have not won in the Premier in their previous seven – a run that stretches back to last season.

Despite this, Hojbjerg, who joined Southampton for £12.8 million in the summer of 2016, is determined his team will leave Brighton this Saturday with maximum points once again.

“Are we happy with the points situation? Not at all,” insisted Hojbjerg speaking to the Daily Echo. “We are not happy at all that we have zero points, but we are still trying to be positive.

“The most important thing is to show what we are about because then I am very sure that we will get the points.

“We have to take it one game at a time, one day at a time and on Saturday, we really want to have the positive story.

“We don’t like it (losing). The fans don’t like it.

“Zero points is not what we want, but every single week we go out there and give everything we have to try and get the three points.

“That’s what we can ask of ourselves and that’s what we have to give to the fans and to the club.

“For me, the key moment, like against Liverpool, is that we come as close as we can to the top performances because we can hurt many, many teams.”