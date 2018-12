We're running back over some of the local sporting highlights of 2018 that we captured on video - and now we come to a big night for Miles Rutherford and his Chichester City squad.

At the start of May they lifted the RUR Cup after beating Pagham 4-0 at Sussex FA HQ at Lancing.

Chi City celebrate the cup win / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Jimmy Wild and Dave Herbert scored two apiece and there were great scenes afterwards as the players celebrated.

