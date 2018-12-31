Sport in 2018 remembered: Dabba's emotional Rocks farewell

Continuing our look back at some of the year's local sport highlights on video, we remember an emotional day at Nyewood Lane.

It was coach Darin 'Dabba' Killpartrick's farewell to the club and their fans after 15 years at Nyewood Lane.

Dabba, front centre, is wished well and sent on his way by the players and backroom staff / Picture by Tommy McMillan

Dabba decided he needed to step down from his role at the Lane to spend more time on other coaching projects and with his young family.

As the Rocks also bid farewell to the National League South with their final home game against Dartford, fans and Rocks staff said their goodbyes - many of them tearful - to a local legend.

