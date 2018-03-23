Stags stun Wick with late winner... Selsey look on bright side

Midhurst produced a thrilling comeback to win their first game in four. The Stags came from 2-0 down to beat Wick 3-2.

Harry Giles, Liam Dreckmann and Jamie Hill came into the side but the visitors had the better start. They were denied by fine keeping by Billy Nash and excellent defending from Mark Broughton and Callum Fewell.

Midhurst grew into the game. Duncan Brown, Giles and Rich Carter in central midfield began to control play, creating several chances. Brown threaded an excellent ball to Gary Norgate, who raced through only to shoot over.

Nathan Casselton at right-back and Kieran Carter on the right carved open another opportunity for Norgate, whose weak effort was saved.

The visitors got the crucial first goal. A throw-in to Wick in the Stags half wasn’t dealt with and their tricky winger raced free of Jamie Hill and his cross was diverted into the Midhurst goal by the unlucky Broughton.

Dreckmann was a threat on the left with his dribbling and crossing. From his corner Kieran Carter and Brown had chances cleared before Broughton’s fierce volley was blocked on the line.

Selsey manager Steve Bailey is already looking towards next season and said there were positives to take from the game, which saw three new signings fielded: Alfie Bunker, Joe Jefkins and Mou Seye all acquitting themselves very well.

As the half was drawing to a close Wick went 2-0 up. An attack down the Midhurst left saw the visitors’ striker Josh Irish find himself in acres of space to receive a pass and execute a deft chip over Nash.

The second half saw Wick have a couple of chances to extend their lead. Luckily Nash was in fine form making a couple of good saves.

The goal that was much-needed came on 60 minutes. A wicked ball into the Wick box from Rich Carter was met by the head of Brown. The big centre midfielder found Kieran Carter to finish from close range: 2-1 and game on.

Hill had a fine second half and supported Dreckmann excellently down the left, which is where the majority of play came from. Hill set Dreckmann free on 70 minutes with a superb pass. The tricky forward crossed for Norgate but his header was saved.

The equaliser came shortly after. A Dreckmann corner made its way to Brown at the back post and a fine ball in by the big man found Broughton, who swivelled and finished well from 12 yards.

Harry Tollworthy replaced the injured Giles and Joel Stevens came on in place of Kieran Carter. The two substitutes had a massive impact as they pressed and harried.

Stevens could have made it 3-2 on 80 minutes. A fine pass from Tollworthy set the winger free only for his effort to sail over.

As the remaining few minutes played out there was time for one last drama – and a winner for Midhurst.

Stevens again was involved, tripped while making strides into the Wick half. Rich Carter floated a perfect free kick on to the head of Callum Fewell at the back post and the ball made its way to Norgate. The striker volleyed home on 88 minutes to win it.

The visitors made it a very tense end, creating several late chances, but Midhurst hung on for a well-deserved victory.

Midhurst: Nash, Casselton, Broughton, Fewell, Hill, R Carter, D Brown, Giles, K Carter, Norgate, Dreckmann. Subs: Sheldrick, M Brown, Tollworthy, Stevens.

* Midhurst went down 5-2 at Mile Oak on Saturday. They host Langney on Saturday.

Langney Wanderers 4 Selsey 1

SCFL division one

The Blues returned to league action at high-flying Langney Wanderers after an enforced three-week weather break – and the lack of football had clearly had an effect.

They found themselves two goals down within the first ten minutes as Langney moved the ball around quickly and cut through Selseys defence at will, scoring through Paul Weatherby and Daniel Bateman.

But credit to Selsey – they didn’t buckle under pressure and got themselves back into the game.

After some neat build-up play James Kilhams shifted the ball on to his right foot and finished in fine style from the edge of the box. Selsey bossed the remainder of the first half although the home side were dangerous on the break.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first and a succession of corners led to panic in the Selsey defence and they were punished when a half clearance was smashed home by Tyler Capon to make it 3-1.

The Blues didn’t let their heads drop and played some excellent football, creating chances of their own, but were unable to capitalise on the opportunities.

The hosts were awarded a dubious penalty, converted by Wayne Wilkinson to complete the scoring, and seal victory late in the game.

Selsey manager Steve Bailey is already looking towards next season and said there were positives to take from the game, which saw three new signings fielded: Alfie Bunker, Joe Jefkins and Mou Seye all acquitting themselves very well.

Selsey are at home on Saturday to Lingfield, another of the promotion chasing sides. Kick-off is at 3pm at the High Street Ground.