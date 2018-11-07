Staple secures it for University of Chichester's footall firsts

The University of Chichester women’s football first team made it two wins on the bounce thanks to a late goal by Gemma Staple that gave them a narrow 1-0 home victory over Portsmouth.

In a close contest there were early chances for Chichester but a shot in the fourth minute fizzed into the side-netting and another rattled the bar on 20 minutes.

Chi keeper Courtney Trodd saved well with her feet five minutes later before a shot on the turn on the stroke of half-time at the other end wasn’t far off target.

Chichester had appeals for a penalty waved away six minutes after the break. On the hour mark a Sophie Phelps header set up a good chance.

Portsmouth next forced a series of corners that Trodd dealt with. Rachel Bush went close for the hosts before the dramatic winner by Staple, a fresher celebrating her first goal for the uni after coming off the bench.

It was a tough week for other football sides. The women’s second team lost 3-1 to Portsmouth twos while the men’s ones suffered a 4-0 defeat against Reading, the twos lost 1-0 to Portsmouth ones, Brighton ones beat the third team 3-0 and the fours lost 4-2 against London School of Economics threes.

Chi’s men’s futsal ones remain unbeaten but it took a late Emmett Dunn strike to rescue a point in a tough game at Brunel. Chichester were 2-1 up at the break. The hosts though got back into the match and led 6-3 with eight minutes to go before the come-back that saw Chi draw 6-6 for the second match running to keep up the pressure on South Eastern 2A leaders Kingston.

The Chi men’s tennis team top the league following an 8-4 home win over Brighton.

Chichester students hit Surrey for six

Now they're two years unbeaten

Captain Braxton Baker-Bates said: “We’ve had some good freshers come in this year. We’ve got an international player here this semester as well who’s been playing really well.

“We’ve had a great start to the season. We drew our first game with Sussex ones who came down from the division above us. We knew that was going to be a tough one. And then we beat Reading 12-0 which was a good confidence boost.

“Our aim is to finish in the top three this year in the division. Obviously, it’s early-doors but we’ll try and push to build on going up last season. There’s a good team chemistry. A double promotion would be an absolute dream.”

The men’s volleyball first team lost 3-0 at home to City University London. The first set was close in the early stages before a good block at the net gave the visitors a 9-5 lead.

After a time-out at 16-8 City pressed on to take the set 25-16. Chichester trailed the second set 20-14 but forced a change in momentum to get to within one point at 23-22. City held on and took the set 25-23 and won the third comfortably 25-15.

Elsewhere, Chi’s women’s lacrosse beat Brighton 11-9 at the Eastbourne Sports Centre and men’s ultimate (outdoor) won 13-3 against Sussex.

In netball, there were wins for the ones, twos and fives.