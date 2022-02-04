There are squad changes at Bognor

Attacker Diedrick-Roberts, signed two years ago after a stint in Swedish football and following a prestigious start in the game in the Manchester United youth ranks, has struggled to attain game time in the Rocks side this campaign.

Now he has headed out of Nyewood Lane and Pearce is helping the winger find a new club, with three serious suitors -- two from the Isthmian premier division -- vying for his talents.

Diedrick-Roberts played his last match for the club in the 3-1 reverse at Bishop's Stortford last week and although he made two errors that led to goals by the home side, Pearce says this had no bearing in his departure.

He added: "Recent results and performances have nothing to do with the situation. We are looking at our squad ahead of next season and I couldn't see Kayne as a regular starter and if he isn't being picked then obviously that is an issue. He lives in London and we are helping him find a club that is geographically more suitable for him.

"Kayne is a very pleasant person and cares deeply about the game and he does have a lot of ability. We wish him all the very best for the future and thank him enormously for his efforts on behalf of the club."

Pearce was speaking after watching Bognor beat Corinthian-Casuals 3-2 in a pulsating league game at Nyewood Lane thanks to goals from Dan Gifford, Finlay Lovatt and a James Crane penalty.