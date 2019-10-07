Striker leaves Bognor - as new goalkeeper switch is completed

Striker Dan Simmonds has left the Rocks -- with a huge pat on the back from Bognor boss Jack Pearce.

Simmonds, a proven goalscorer in the Sussex League and beyond, has departed in search of first team football after a short spell at Nyewood Lane.

The former Pagham attacker signed for the Rocks in the summer but hasn't been able to force his way into first team reckoning save for a few substitute appearances.

And rather than spend time on the bench, he has chosen to quit Bognor to pursue his career elsewhere. And Pearce said: "I can perfectly understand Dan's position and in the interests of helping him develop we have agreed for him to move on.

"He will be a big asset to any club who signs him. He has come into our club and worked his socks off to get fit and then shown a great attitude as a squad member. Unfortunately for Dan he has had limited first team opportunities and any football person can understand his desire to play every week. We wish him all the very best for the future and want to thank him for his services to the club."

Meanwhile, Reading keeper Myles Roberts will join up with the Rocks this week for training after stand-in replacement James Holden switched to Isthmian League South Central Division Bracknell Town.

Roberts will train with his new team-mates ahead of the home game against Potters Bar Town on Saturday. Coach Robbie Blake wants his side to pick up where they left off following two fantastic home wins over Haringey Borough and Leatherhead.

He said: “We’ve enjoyed a tremendous turn-around in the past two games and we need to try to keep that momentum going on Saturday when we play Potters Bar. The two results previous have been so encouraging and for me, one of the most pleasing aspects from both games was the desire of players. And the reaction of the supporters who stayed to clap the players off the pitch tells you how pleasing it was for all of us at the club.”

The match is part of Non-League Day and the club plan to help celebrate the event, which supports Prostate Cancer UK -- the official charity partner of Non-League Day – along with the league. Clubs will get behind the campaign to help raise both funds and awareness of a disease killing one man every 45 minutes.

Rocks general manager Simon Cook explained: “To mark the day, we're offering entry for just £5 for Emergency Services and Armed Forces personnel (ID card required) as well as admitting all under 16s for free.

"It's an important cause and an important day for us to help with the campaign. We have arranged for Whyke United Under 9s and Bognor Regis Town Under 9s to act as mascots before the match and then participate in a penalty shoot-out competition at half time. Plus, we have Carlsberg Lager reduced to just £2.50 per pint for the afternoon in Seasons.

"Non-League Day is a superb way to showcase all that is good about our game and we hope to see as many people come along on the day to back the cause and cheer on the Rocks!"