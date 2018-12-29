Super six for Chichester City and Selsey... Pagham battle back for point

Chichester City are four points clear at the top of the Southern Combination premier division after coming from behind to hammer Arundel 6-1,

Benjamin Gray gave the Mullets a surprise lead at Oaklands Park but Josh Clack and Kaleem Haithem struck late in the first half to give Miles Rutherford's team the interval advantage.

Scott Jones, Dave Herbert (2) and Terrell Lewis netted in the second half to give City a comfortable win and see them to the 50-point mark.

Their closest rivals Horsham YMCA lost 1-0 at home to a late Broadbridge Heath goal.

Pagham took a point from their visit to East Preston. Twice they trailed but twice they hit back, with Dan Simmonds and Daryl Wollers their scorers.

In division one Selsey followed Chi City's lead and hit six - and theirs were away from home. Dan Bassil completed a hat-trick within 24 minutes at Worthing United while Lindon Miller and Josh Hall with two completed the rout. The Blues sit nicely in fifth spot.

Sidlesham also had a good win, defeating Wick 3-1 at the Selsey Road Rec. Joe Manners and Brad Dean (2) got the goals, all in the final 30 minutes.

Bosham's resurgence in division two continues - they overcame Angmering Seniors 2-1, James Ruston and Alex Barnes their scorers as they moved up to ninth place.

