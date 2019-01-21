Sussex Senior Cup semi-finals are the target for Bognor

Jimmy Muitt has pledged to keep his eye firmly on the target as Bognor go in search of silverware in the shape of the Sussex Senior Cup.

In-form Muitt has hit 23 goals in all competitions this campaign and says he is keen to add to his tally when the Rocks host East Grinstead Town in the quarter-final clash at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night.

The former Brighton attacker was among the goals once more when he bagged two in the 2-2 Bostik Premier League draw against Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

And the goal ace wants to replicate his net-busting form when the Wasps come to town in a game for which the club have slashed admission prices to just £6 for adults and £2 for children.

He said: "It's a great opportunity to put ourselves in the semi-final and we're focused on doing that. If we can get through and then manage to get to the final it's a great day out for everyone at the Amex Stadium, which we all know is home to Premier League Brighton.

"At the same time, we have our eyes on improving our league position because we know a play-off place is well within our reach. I'm enjoying my football at the minute and feel very confident in front of goal and for me personally it's been brilliant. To be fair a few of the 23 goals have been penalties but they still need to be scored.

"A lot has fallen right for me and I have to praise the lads for creating chances, too. I know if I can shoot and hit the target I've got a big chance to score and that obviously helps the team massively."

Bognor, currently sixth in the table, bid to push on with their quest to nab a play-off spot with a trip to Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday and Muitt is keeping his fingers crossed that the Rocks can collect three points.

He added: "We seem to be inconsistent this season and you never really know which Bognor side will turn up, and that can be frustrating. But that said, if you look at the league table you can see we are in with a big shout for the play-offs and we want to push on and see if we can achieve that."