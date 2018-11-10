Sussex Senior Cup third round: Who did your team draw?

The draw for the Third Round of the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup took place this afternoon.

The draw was broadcast by BBC Sussex Radio on Saturday 10 November 2018 and also on Twitter.

Larette Tritton, Assistant Designated Safeguarding Officer of Sussex County FA drew the home team, and Ken Benham, Chief Executive of Sussex County FA drew the away teams.

The following ties were drawn:

Little Common vs. Haywards Heath Town

Hastings United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion or Lewes

East Grinstead Town vs. AFC Varndeanians

Pagham vs. Burgess Hill Town

East Preston vs. Chichester City

Bognor Regis Town vs. Three Bridges

Horsham vs. Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Town vs. Worthing

Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday 5 December 2018.

