Sussex Sports Awards 2018 - shortlisted finalists revealed after record number of nominations

The 2018 Sussex Sports Awards, themed Believe: Achieve and to be held at The Grand Hotel on Friday November 23, received a record number of nominations from across the county.

The black-tie gala dinner, organised by Active Sussex, will once again celebrate the achievements made by Sussex sports stars at both elite and grassroot levels.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex CEO, comments: “It is safe to say that this year was the hardest round of nominations that we have ever had to judge, and I sincerely mean that. What this demonstrates to us is the number of high calibre of sports clubs and individuals that can currently be found competing in Worthing and across Sussex. Having such a difficult job to do, in picking a winner and a list of nominees, can only be a good problem to have as it shows that the future is very bright for local sport. I wish all of those on the shortlist the very best of luck as we edge closer to the 2018 Sussex Sports Awards.”

The full shortlist of finalists is:

Create Development Active Primary School of the Year

St Peters Catholic Primary School (East Grinstead)

Downview Primary School (Bognor Regis)

Arundel C of E Primary School (Arundel)

Everyone Active Club of the Year

Burgess Hill Cricket Club

5 Ways Netball Club

Lancing Football Club

Coach of the Year

Danielle Lewis-Collins (5 Ways Netball Club)

Chris Luesley (Worthing Swimming Club)

Paul Fletcher (Uckfield Grasshoppers Junior Football Club)

The Grand Hotel Community Impact Award

START Wellbeing

Cancer United

Crawley Old Girls (COGs)

University of Brighton Disabled Sports Personality of the Year

Katie-George Dunlevy (Paracycling)

William Street (Sailing)

Joe Townsend (Paratriathlon)

Wave Leisure Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award

Ron Philpot (Crawley Swimming and Waterpolo Club)

Terry Cooper (University of Sussex)

Teresa Bennett (Hastings & Rother School Sports Partnership)

Freedom Leisure Sports Personality of the Year

Harriet Dodd (Cycling)

Kirsty Stewart (Swimming)

Rob Cross (Darts)

Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Team of the Year

Team Santos (Brighton Table Tennis Club)

Brighton Pick & Mix Ladies Masters Basketball Team

Worthing Town Football Club Under 10’s

BBC Sussex Unsung Hero Award

Peter Witcomb (Brighton & Hove Athletics Club)

Eric Nunn (Pagham Football Club)

Terry Burton (Sussex Women’s Cricket)

Sussex County FA Volunteer of the Year

Heidi Emery (Eastbourne Borough Walking Football Club)

Eric Douglin (Bexhill Giants Basketball Club)

Luke Boorer (Hellingly Hound Dogs Youth American Football Club)

Platinum Publishing Group Young Sports Personality of the Year

DJ Thomas (Athletics)

Jonah Bryant (Squash)

Alicia Dudeney (Tennis)

Young Volunteer of the Year

Sarah Graham (Hastings & Rother School Sports Partnership)

Tom Amber (University of Brighton/Woodingdean Wanderers Football Club)

Amy Rawlinson (Horsham District Council)

All finalists can be found here: https://www.activesussex.org/sussex-sports-awards-2018-finalists-announced/

The year’s awards will also welcome a special guest host – none other than Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards. Eddie charmed the world at the 1988 Winter Olympics – becoming the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping, finishing last in the 70 m and 90 m events. The British sporting legend also became the British ski jumping record holder, ninth in amateur speed skiing , and a stunt jumping world record holder for jumping over 6 buses.

Those found on the shortlist will be excited to learn that winning a Sussex Sports Award has proven to be a springboard to help other local athletes fulfil their sporting ambitions. Talented swimmer Jemimah Berkeley, 14, winner of the 2017 Young Sports Personality of the Year Award, now holds some of the fastest breaststroke times ever achieved by a 14-year old. And since her Sussex Sports Awards win, has gone onto to enjoy further success in the pool including winning double glory at the British Summer Championships, held in Sheffield in July, winning gold in both the women’s 100m breaststroke 13/14 yrs age group and the women’s 50m breaststroke 13/14 yrs age group.

The Sussex Sports Awards represents the one and only opportunity in the year to recognise and celebrate the achievements of sports coaches, volunteers, athletes, clubs, teams, schools, projects – the list could go on and on! However, with the deadline fast approaching, I encourage anyone who wants to cast a vote to do as soon as possible. This is the opportunity to recognise these grassroot heroes and highlight the key role they play in Sussex sport.”

To buy tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sussex-sports-awards-2018-tickets-50162242618