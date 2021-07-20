This is when a football fun day in memory of popular Chris Wimble will take place

Teams are set to compete for the Chris Wimble Cup at Jubilee Field, Bognor on Saturday 31st July 2021. Organisers Danny Towers and Robert Wimble, Chris's son, say they are hoping for a bumper turn out and a memorable event.

Commenting at the time of Chris's passing, Danny said: "Chris was always a family man and he cherished his time with his wife, children and beautiful grandchildren - but tragically, after a long fight, this time was cut short.

Family and friends hope for a memorable event

"Chris stepped up for me in ways some people won’t know, or understand, during a very hard time in my life. And I just want to be able to try and do something for his family to show my love, respect and appreciation. Chris was loved by so many."

Matt Lander, Newtown Villa secretary based at Bognor's Newtown Sports and Social Club — who have helped by hosting the evening celebrations — explained: "It's a great chance to catch up with friends and family in what is going to be a great family day with so much going on. Lots of planning has been done by Danny and Robert to bring this event together.