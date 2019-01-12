Today's football and rugby - Rocks, Chi City, Pagham, Chichester RFC and Bognor RFC all in action

It's a busy day of sport for West Sussex's top teams and now we're into the second half of the season, some vital games lie ahead.

Starting with football, Bognor face a big test of their promotion credentials when they visit Sussex rivals Burgess Hill.

The Rocks - who are seventh in the table, just two points off the play-off zone - had an excellent Christmas and new-year period but crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday night.

They are badly hit by injuries at the moment but should have Brad Lethbridge and one other Pompey loanee available at the Green Elephants Stadium today.

The Hillians have climbed out of the bottom three under new boss Simon Wormull and have been talking up their chances ahead of the derby.

In the SCFL premier Chichester City are five points clear at the top and today make the long trip to bottom side Eastbourne Utd AFC. Pagham, in seventh, host 17th-placed Little Common.

Division-one action sees in-form Selsey host Littlehampton while Sidlesham, also on a good run, are home to Worthing Utd. Midhurst are also at home - their visitors are Billingshurst.

In division two Bosham have picked up plenty of points of late and look to continue that trend when they entertain Roffey at Walton Lane.

In rugby, Chichester are looking for their first Londone one south win of 2019 when they go to Camberley. Hampshire premier high-flyers Bognor visit bottom side Gosport seconds.

Get all the action and reaction from today in the Observer on Thursday - and all the results and round-ups from tonight on this website.