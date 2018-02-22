Toothless Selsey put on spot at Southwick

A very bad day at the office would be the only way to describe the latest game in Selsey’s yo-yo season, an SCFL division-one tussle which ended in a 1-0 defeat at Southwick.

After last week’s excellent win and performance against high-flying Mile Oak, the Blues were brought crashing down by bottom-of-the-table Southwick in an extremely poor match ultimately decided by a highly-debatable penalty.

It has been the inability to take chances all season that has effectively ruined the Blues’ campaign but at least they have been creating chances.

It was awarded midway through the first half to the home side and converted by Mohamed Shuga’a. It turned out to be their only shot on target in the match, though that’s not to suggest Selsey were any better or productive in front of goal.

Worryingly in this game there were no chances to miss apart from three or four long-range efforts comfortably dealt with by the home keeper.

Selsey were toothless against a side who regularly leak goals and they had no answer to the defensive display of the home side.

Selsey must re-group quickly for an away league cup quarter-final against league leaders Little Common.

* Midhurst lost 2-0 at Little Common. They host Langney at the Rotherfield this Saturday.