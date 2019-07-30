Trossard discusses Potter’s tactics, life in Brighton and singing Marvin Gaye

Albion’s £15m summer signing Leandro Trossard says he’s quickly settled into his new life on the south coast and is excited about his debut season in the Premier League.

Trossard, who has signed a four-year deal, last year captained Genk to their first league title in eight years, scoring 14 goals in 34 matches.

Trossard is yet to be capped by Belgium but has been included in Roberto Martinez’s senior squad in the past. He represented his country at all youth age groups.

“I hope that I can make my mark in what is one of the biggest leagues in the world,” said the 24-year-old who claimed two assists in Brighton’s friendly win at Birmingham last Saturday.

“I want to develop and show good things to the fans, it feels perfect here to allow me to do that.

“The head coach has told me that he wants me in-between the lines, trying to create goals for my team-mates and score a few myself too.

“This feels like a really nice club, it was the impression I got when I arrived and that’s still the case now.

“The coach and the league were big factors in getting me here too, it was a big decision and one I’m happy with.

“The city of Brighton is really nice to live in, it’s close to the sea and it’s great at this time of year with a lot to do. My wife and boy join me next week, and it’s a brilliant place that I’m enjoying settling into.

“My team-mates have been great since I’ve been here, I haven’t had to do anything too bad with an initiation, just a song which every new player has to do!

“I sang Marvin Gaye, Ain’t No Mountain High, I won’t be giving out any more renditions though!”