Two factors that have seen Chichester City hit a mini-slump

A Chi City chance that didn't get away - Tyrone Madhani pulls one back against Great Wakering Rovers / Picture: Neil Marshall

The Oaklands Park men were dumped out of the FA Trophy on Saturday by Great Wakering Rovers – four days after dominating their Isthmian south-east clash at Three Bridges only to lose 1-0.

Before that Chi needed a late Ryan Davidson goal to rescue a point at home to Sittingbourne, and they’ll be keen to try to get their campaign moving again in tough away trips to the top two – Cray Valley PM on Saturday and Haywards Heath next Tuesday.

Rutherford said City were paying the price for not taking chances when on top in games – then switching off at crucial times having been on top.

“I’m disappointed in the last three games as a whole, to be honest,” said the manager.

“At Three Bridges we dominated the whole game and got beaten. The result was a bit of an injustice but we should have won. We had enough chances in the first half alone.

“It was a bit like that again on Saturday in the Trophy, which we’re disappointed to be out of.

“We had enough chances to be well ahead, then we conceded silly goals. The Sittingbourne game the week before was similar, though at least we took a point.”

Rutherford insisted he was not overly concerned by the trend, saying it was something the squad needed to continue to work hard on in training for results to improve.

City have shown they can be prolific in front of goal – they scored 14 in three home games against Lancing, Whitehawk and Whitstable before the more recent struggles. And Rutherford said he was confident the goal touch would return.

“It’s down to everyone, not just the strikers. We’re missing chances as a team but we’re playing well enough and still creating them.”