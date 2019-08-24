Two teams become one - and Chichester football kids are loving it

Chichester City Colts Reds and Whites used to be two teams originally but both sets of managers had to step aside, meaning 24 players would have no team at all.

They are all good friends so Ryan Robinson and Nathan Agate stepped in to manage them one team. The team had seven players starting out, with some leaving. Then from the red team, 12 players came over. They had so many players but managed to get them training and playing some games.

After talking to some parents and getting new players join they decided to split them back into two teams, so they will play this season as under-12s Reds and Whites. The boys really love training, which they do as one group, and have been telling their friends about it, which meant an overload of players.

Not only are they enjoying their football again, they are also learning life skills and improving their ability.

Now London Building Control (south office) have come in as a sponsor. Chris Wigley (managing director) and Steve Brown (office manager) have been to games and are happy seeing all the boys enjoying the sport.