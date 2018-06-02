Unicorn add cup to league success

Unicorn United finished the season on a high as double winners after scooping the Invitational Cup with a scorching win over LG.

The Chichester and West Sussex Sunday League champions added more silverware to their cabinet in the Bognor pub despite trailing to their neighbours early on at Arundel’s Mill Road.

Goalkeeper Luke Muntz made two leaping saves to keep them in the match before Rob Wimble turned the tide with a superb equaliser from outside the area.

Billy Nash (pictured) calmly put the Unicorn ahead from the penalty spot soon after the interval and Michael Wollston increased the advantage by turning in a Sam Misselbrook cross then adding a swift second.

Subtitute Alex Barclay converted a header before Danny Passingham completed the 6-1 victory.

The Unicorn were beaten 1-0 by Chichester in a competitive Ken Baker Memorial final but manager Dennis Barclay said: “It was still an enjoyable end to a great season.”

Chairman David Phillips added: “We are looking forward to next season and more silverware.”