University of Chichester sport teams swing back into action - with mixed results

The University of Chichester men’s football second team kicked off their season in British Universities and Colleges Sport South Eastern 2A season with a 1-1 draw against Sussex.

The home side’s dominance paid off in the 28th minute, as Zac Felbabel poked home the rebound after his initial effort was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Celebrations after Chi Uni's third team beat Brighton / Picture by Jordan Colborne

Sussex equalised in the 69th minute in controversial circumstances, as captain Olly Kershaw was brought down in his own half and the tackler drove forward and fired home the equaliser past Oliver Eyres. An incensed Kershaw had to be strongly reprimanded by the referee in the aftermath.

The University of Chichester men’s football third team sent out a strong message to their rivals with a thumping 5-1 home win over Brighton 2s on the opening day.

Mike Connelly’s side got off to a flyer as winger Matt Brewer scored within five minutes after Brighton’s keeper spilled a shot.

In the 57th minute Brighton’s defence succumbed when Brewer finessed the ball into the top corner for his and Chichester’s second.

Brewer completed his hat-trick through a deflected effort but Brighton pulled one back in the 70th minute.

Ten minutes later the visitors were awarded a penalty, but the imperious Josh Bird pulled off a great save with his feet.

Liam Connelly made sure the points were going to Chichester with a long-range effort from outside the box before Ash sealed the rout after a brilliant set piece from Cam Russell.

Elsewhere, men’s football fours trailed Portsmouth 3-0 before goals from Kieran Thomas and Josh Smith got them back into the match only for Pompey to grab another late on.

The fives and sixes both lost as well but the ones, who missed out in the premier division play-offs last term after clinching the South Eastern 1A title, started the campaign with a 3-1 win at Reading.

There were mixed fortunes for the university’s racquets teams. Men’s tennis beat Sussex 8-4 at home and women’s badminton defeated New Bucks 7-1 on the road, while Royal Holloway got the better of men’s badminton 5-3 at the Tudor Hale centre for sport and women’s tennis lost 10-2 against Surrey.

Men’s rugby ones lost 25-17 to St George’s with the twos on the wrong end of a 50-7 scoreline in their home fixture with Kingston.

It was a tough first week in hockey as Brighton beat the men’s 1’s 4-1; UCL overcame the twos 3-0; and the women’s team suffered a 7-2 loss to Brunel.

Women’s basketball won 55-44 at Goldsmiths while the men’s side lost 84-64 at home to Royal Holloway.

There was a heavy defeat for last year’s south eastern conference cup finalists, the women’s lacrosse team, who were beaten 23-2 by Sussex. The threes were the only netball side to pick up a win with the newly promoted ones and fives losing to UCL and UCL (RUMS) respectively. The twos lost 44-28 to Reading and New Bucks beat the fours 35-28.

Chi’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams both won their home openers. The men’s team edged a tight five-set encounter against Kent with the women straight sets victors over St Mary’s.

The lead swung back and forth in a close first set in the women’s match that Chichester eventually took 25-22 before winning the second one convincingly 25-15. There were shifts in momentum in the third set against stubborn visitors but the hosts pulled away in the latter stages.

Reports by IAN WORDEN, JAY ROWLAND and JACK YOUREN