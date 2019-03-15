Walsh nears full fitness - but can Bognor get near play-off zone?

Mason Walsh believes he is nearing full fitness once more and has vowed to help Bognor find some consistency as Jack Pearce's men enter the business end of the campaign.

Wing wizard Walsh has seen a niggling hip injury hamper his progress at times but the former AFC Bournemouth attacker has still managed to contribute to the cause with some decent displays.

And he was ready and willing to knuckle down and put in a hard-working shift when the Rocks lost 1-0 at Margate last week in a Bostik Premier division clash, putting a dent in their hopes to reach the play-offs.

But Walsh says despite the setback, he and his team-mates will go to Enfield Town on Saturday bidding to thrust their way back in to promotion contention and trying to avenge the defeat against the home side earlier in the campaign.

Enfield are fifth with 54 points having played the same number of games (34) as Pearce's outfit with the ninth-placed visitors trailing them by three points. Then the Rocks face Brighton U23s in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday.

Walsh, who netted in the 2-1 loss to Enfield at Nyewood Lane in November, said: "The game at Enfield gives us a great chance to get back in the mix for a play-off spot. You only need to look at the league table to see just how congested it is and if we can get something there it can keep us firmly in the picture.

"They beat us at home and so we know they are a very capable outfit who work hard but we know we can match their endeavour and then we must hope that we can find some quality and consistency and get a result.

"You can say we have been inconsistent this season and of course it has been frustrating at times. But here we are still in with a shout and with a chance to reach a final coming up, too.

"Brighton will have a young crop of youngsters determined to impress so that should make for a decent game and it is one we have to believe we can win. We're not over-confident by any stretch and we know we'll need to match their desire. But with a final against Burgess Hill Town on the horizon it is a great in incentive to do just that

"For me personally, I feel that I am getting there with my fitness and hopefully I can put the hip injury behind me and continue to progress."