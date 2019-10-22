WATCH The full FA Cup draw - as seen by the Chichester team who didn't get a tie

There's something about cup draws that footballers and fans love - and hate.

There's the excitement of thinking about who you might be paired with, the anticipation over the chance of getting that dream tie. But there's always the nagging feeling you might be drawn away to Accrington Stanley (sorry Accrington - no offence intended).

Relatives of the players and management show their joy at Chi's bye into the next round / Picture: Daniel Harker

Add in the remote, really remote, possibility that you might be the one team out of 79 in the machine not to be drawn out - therefore picking up £36,000 in prize money and being handed a place in the round after this one - and it's always going to a rollercoaster of emotions.

Monday's FA Cup second round draw had all those ingredients for Chichester City's players and staff and you can see exactly how it panned out for them in the video, above.

Would they get Sunderland away? Maldon and Tiptree at home? Almost all eventualities went through their minds - but few expected the actual outcome.

