West Sussex teams keep anxious eye on beast from east

Sports teams across West Sussex are on weather watch from now until the weekend as snow and freezing temperatures threaten their fixtures.

With snow forecast for the south-east today and tomorrow, it looks like plenty of matches – if not all of them – could fall by the wayside.

If your team’s fixture is off and you want to spread the word either email the details to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk or tweet @stevebone1

Among those hoping the forecast is proved wrong are the Rocks, who are due to be at home to St Albans in a vital National League South encounter on Saturday.

The day also sees a full Southern Combination League programme, with Pagham and Sidlesham due to be at home and Chichester City, Selsey, Midhurst and Bosham all on the road.

Chichester City Ladies will at least have an extra day for the Oaklands Park pitch to recover from any snow. They are due to host Gillingham Ladies in a rearranged league game on Sunday afternoon.

If your team’s fixture is off and you want to spread the word, either email the details to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk or tweet @stevebone1

Rugby could be hit too.

Chichester hope to travel to London Cornish while Bognor are due to host Ventnor.

* Keep an eye on our website www.chichester.co.uk/sport every day for the latest news on postponements and follow @stevebone1 on Twitter.