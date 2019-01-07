What can Bognor expect from visits to Brightlingsea Regent and Burgess Hill?

It's another big week for Bognor as they look to keep their Bostik premier promotion campaign on track.

First the Rocks travel to Essex on Tuesday night on the back of a good run of results.

Bognor are unbeaten in their past four matches, a spell that has included victories over Sussex rivals Worthing and Whitehawk.

Their opponents, Brightlingsea Regent, are also looking to extend their unbeaten run to five.

The Rocks currently sit sixth in the table but could jump up to fourth if they overcome Brightlingsea, who are 15th.

This will be the first time the two teams have come up against each other, with Brightlingsea having been formed in 2005, merging Brightlingsea United and Regent Park Rangers together.

The Bognor backline will have to beware Brightlingsea striker Aaron Condon, who has notched five goals in his past four games.

Condon, who rejoined the club in November after a spell away at Coggeshall Town, is one of the club's top scorers in their history, with 51 goals in 103 appearences before his move.

At the other end, Rocks striker Jimmy Muitt will be looking to add to his tally of three goals in three games.

Bognor will be without Pompey duo Dan Smith and Bradley Letheridge, who missed the recent match against Carshalton due to being recalled by their parent club. Pompey play at Southend in the Checkatrade Trophy last 16 on the same night.

On Saturday, the Rocks travel away from home again - to face strugglers Burgess Hill Town.

They're also four games unbeaten, like Bognor and Brightlingsea, but Burgess Hill sit 19th in the table, just above the relegation zone.

They appear to be finding some form but lost 8-0 in their previous outing against Bognor - that coming in October when visiting Nyewood Lane. It could be another Rocks reunion for former Nye Camp favourite Dan Beck, who left Bognor for Burgess Hill last summer and has been a regular in their side.

Defender Gary Charman also moved to the Hillians but has since returned to Bognor.