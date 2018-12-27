Why Bognor need YOUR help in 2019

Bognor manager Jack Pearce has called on Rocks fans to get behind the club off the pitch as they look to progress on it.

The Rocks have had a good festive period so far on the pitch, winning 2-0 at Worthing then drawing 2-2 at home to high-flying lewes on Boxing Day.

Could you help behind the scenes at the Nye Camp? Picture by Darren Crisp

And Pearce believes that with more support behind the scenes from volunteers the club can make great strides in being successful when it comes to winning matches.

He said: “The victory at Worthing was much-needed and showed what we can achieve on the pitch. We will look to take that form on the road at Whitehawk on New Year’s Day, and hopefully for the rest of the season.

“And while we strive to reach those standards on the pitch, what would be nice is for us to be able to attract more volunteers to help out with vital general duties at the ground, in administrative roles and across the board generally. Without a benefactor to put money into the club, we rely on our volunteers and they should be assured they are the lifeblood of the club – but we need more of them.

“We are in an area with a high percentage of retired people and these people have many, many talents and we want to know if there are people out there who think they can help with a specific area of expertise or in a general capacity.”

Particular positions the club is keen to fill include a book-keeper, match secretary, car park marshals and a raffle ticket seller.

Christmas comes early for Rocks

Left-back Joe shows strikers how it's done

Secretary Simon Cook explained: “The club would like to attract a volunteer to take on this very important role. An experienced book-keeper is required to manage the day-to-day finances and cash management of the club, working closely with me (the club secretary) and the general manager. This is a position that is likely to appeal to someone who is retired, but all expressions of interest will be very welcome.

“A match secretary is another position that needs filling. This role carries the responsibility for liaising with other clubs, match officials and the Bostik League office to confirm arrangements for all first-team matches. It requires someone who is computer literate and has a keen attention to detail.

“It would be expected that the successful candidate would attend all, or at least most, home matches and assist with the hospitality offered to visiting officials in the boardroom.”

This role is currently covered by Cook, but he says ideally the two positions would be separated to provide additional support to the club.

As regards to car park marshals, Cook added: “We are looking for assistance on home matchdays in managing the car park and providing a warm welcome to visitors. We realise that not everyone can guarantee their availability at all home matches, but applications would be welcomed from those who feel that they can manage the majority of matches.

“The raffle ticket salesperson would ideally be an enthusiastic, outgoing person. All positions are voluntary but they do provide great opportunities to become more involved in the running of the club. Free admission to matches is a bonus!”