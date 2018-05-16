Whyke teams are United in success

Whyke United FC’s motto is ‘Proud to be United’ – and they certainlyhave been this season.

Chichester’s oldest youth football club, established in 1972, have achieved great things across all age groups and will be enjoying a fantastic celebration on May 19 at their end-of-season presentation night.

The under-nines won their age-group cup, the under-12s black team and under-14s were both runners-up in their divisions and the under-12 orange team won their division.

Whyke promote fun football for all and have players aged five to 15 plus a men’s side.

The Whyke men’s team had a great season, getting to the semi-final of the Bareham Trophy and being losing finalists in County Cup at Sussex FA.

Off the field the club have grown in strength and are working with Kingsham Primary School, where they are based, to build a community facility for everyone to use in the future.

The players’ individual achievements will be recognised at the presentation evening when everyone will be ‘Proud to be United’.

Whyke welcome new players, helpers and sponsors – if you are interested or would like to find out more contact Martin Tucker, club secretary, on 07903 339629 or whykeunited @yahoo.co.uk