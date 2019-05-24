Win tickets to see Phil Neville's England Lionesses before they go to World Cup

The countdown to this summer’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Phil Neville’s Lionesses concludes in Brighton in June – and here’s your chance to be there.

The Chichester Observer series has teamed up with the FA to offer readers the chance to win tickets for the England Senior Women’s international against New Zealand at Brighton & Hove Albion’s American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, June 1 (1pm).

This will be the last chance to see the Lionesses in action on home soil before they head across the Channel for this summer’s showpiece tournament, which they kick-off eight days later against Scotland in Nice.

We have two family tickets, which each include two adult and two junior tickets, up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question: Who is manager of the England Lionesses?

The New Zealand clash is the final match of four Road to France fixtures England are playing to give fans across the country the chance to see the Lionesses before the World Cup. Next up is Denmark at Walsall FC this Saturday.

Neville, who steered England to their first SheBelieves Cup success in the United States in March, said: “This is a huge year. Every single day spent working at St George’s Park is with the World Cup in mind.”

England’s other World Cup Group D matches are against Argentina in Le Havre on June 14 and Japan, again in Nice, on June 19.

* Tickets for England v New Zealand are only £1 for concessions and £10 for adults. They are on sale now at www.thefa.com/lionessestickets

