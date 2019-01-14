Worthing-Bognor rivalry reaches the next generation

Manager Paul Hinshlewood says his Bognor under-19 players are keenly anticipating the chance to come up against their rivals Worthing tonight (Monday) at Nyewood Lane and keep the friendly rivalry between the two clubs vert much alive.

The Rocks sit in second spot in the National League 19 Alliance table, three points behind table-toppers Worthing but having played a game fewer than their south coast counterparts.

Hinslewood wants to snatch a win to maintain his side's title charge just as Jack Pearce's senior side managed to get one over on the Rebels with a recent Bostik Premier League victory.

He said: "It's against Worthing so there is a lot at stake both in terms of local pride and of course points up for grabs. We go into the game full of confidence; we're in good form and managed to beat Eastleigh last week so the mood in the camp is excellent and we are all really looking forward to it.

"Obviously there is extra interest in the game tonight because it's Worthing and we hope for a decent crowd to come along and cheer on the lads. We try to play the same way that Jack insists upon with the first team and so far, this season we have been able to do that.

“It’s very encouraging for the future of these lads because they are playing entertaining football and managing to do so with a winning formula.”

The game kicks off at 7.45pm and admission and parking are free.