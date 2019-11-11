Updates: Chichester City take their place in the FA Cup second round draw
Draw day is here for Chichester City - but can it match the heights of the last one?
It's three weeks since City got a bye in the first-round FA Cup draw, sparking jubilant scenes as players, management and families watched at Oaklands Park.
Now it's time for the draw for round two as Chichester find out whether they will face a team from League One or League Two or another non-league team.
The prize for second-round winners couldn't be bigger - a place in the third round alongisde Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League and Championship teams.
The second round takes place from Friday, November 29, to Monday, December 2, with a number of ties set to be selected for live BBC or BT Sport TV coverage.
Monday's second round takes place from 7pm at City's Oaklands Park clubhouse - as we reported on Friday - hosted by Mark Chapman and being shown live on BBC2. We;ll update this story as soon as City know who they'll play.
Chi assistant boss says the cup run is down to the manager going to Hogwarts and learning the dark arts
Here are the draw numbers...
1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY2 SOLIHULL MOORS3 CRAWLEY TOWN 4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH5 COVENTRY CITY6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM7 CARLISLE UNITED8 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE9 ALTRINCHAM10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE11 MAIDSTONE UNITED12 MALDON & TIPTREE13 NORTHAMPTON TOWN14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY20 NOTTS COUNTY21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON22 AFC FYLDE23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS24 OXFORD UNITED25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY27 OLDHAM ATHLETIC28 MANSFIELD TOWN29 DOVER ATHLETIC30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS31 BOSTON UNITED32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN33 CREWE ALEXANDRA34 FLEETWOOD TOWN35 KINGSTONIAN36 ROTHERHAM UNITED37 BLACKPOOL38 PORT VALE39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED40 CHICHESTER CITY