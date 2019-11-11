Updates: Chichester City take their place in the FA Cup second round draw

The Chichester City team who won at Bowers and Pitsea to reach the first round of the Cup / Picture: Daniel Harker

It's three weeks since City got a bye in the first-round FA Cup draw, sparking jubilant scenes as players, management and families watched at Oaklands Park.

Now it's time for the draw for round two as Chichester find out whether they will face a team from League One or League Two or another non-league team.

The prize for second-round winners couldn't be bigger - a place in the third round alongisde Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League and Championship teams.

The crazy scenes at Oaklands Park when the first round draw ended with City getting a bye

The second round takes place from Friday, November 29, to Monday, December 2, with a number of ties set to be selected for live BBC or BT Sport TV coverage.

Monday's second round takes place from 7pm at City's Oaklands Park clubhouse - as we reported on Friday - hosted by Mark Chapman and being shown live on BBC2. We;ll update this story as soon as City know who they'll play.

Here are the draw numbers...