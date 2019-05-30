You can enter the Derby ... Pagham's version, that is

Pagham FC will hold their 2019 annual meeting at their Nyetimber Lane ground this evening.

It starts at 7pm. All interested parties are invited.

Pagham on the goal trail last season / Picture by Roger Smith

Four pre-season friendlies have been arranged for the Lions ahead of another Southern Combination premier division.

They are as follows: Sat July 13, Hamble Club (A, 3pm, with an U23 game 1pm); Sat July 20, Guildford City (H, 3pm); Tue July 23, Selsey (H, 7.30pm); Sat July 27 AFC Hayes (H, 3pm with an U23 game 1pm).

Meanwhile Pagham are inviting would-be sponsors to enter this year’s Pagham Derby Stakes at a shirt sponsor evening on Friday, June 28.

For an entrance fee of £100 per horse, you stand the chance of being the main sponsor of Pagham FC for the 2019-20 season.

Your company name will be on the front of the first team’s shirts and appear in ground and programme advertising.

If you are interested in getting involved, you should e-mail paghamfootballclub@gmail.com