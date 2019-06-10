Young Bognor football squad need new recruits

Bognor Regis Town FC girls' under-13s are holding three trial nights this month to increase their squad size in preparation for the new season.

Players of other age groups are also welcome as the club currently run teams from under-seven up to under-14, all playing in the SCWGFL in 2019-20.

The current sides have been playing foronly one season and the U12s came fourth in their league and won the Europa Cup final at Worthing.

Trials will take place on three Thursdays – June 13, 20 and 27 – at Jubilee playing fields, Chalcroft Lane, Bognor, PO21 5TU, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Go along and be part of a growing club and take advantage of the fitness and friendship the girls enjoy. For more, call or text Mark on 07527 779283.

