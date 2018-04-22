Youth football: Chichester teams celebrate cup and league wins

Chichester City Youth Green under-12s recorded a fantastic win in the Saywell International (Arun and Chichester) Youth League Invitation Cup.

They overcame gallant opponents Lancing United Colts Red 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in extra-time.

A goal each from Reuben McEldowney and Joshua Stock was followed by a last-gasp equaliser by Harry Richards to take the game to extra-time.

Extra-time provided no more goals but Chichester proceeded to convert all their five spot-kicks.

It was a great afternoon and Arundel FC were brilliant hosts. Chi have had an inconsistent season which at best looks like ending mid-table in the U12 A division.

Coach Tim Breeze, who works tirelessly for the boys, will hope to end the season on a positive winning note to set up a good push next year.

Extra-time provided no more goals but Chichester proceeded to convert all their five spot-kicks.

Thanks go to Chichester business RL Austen Ltd for their support for the team.

The Chi cup winners are: Alfie Baldock, Orlando Breeze, Isaac Hughes, Reuben McEldowney, Freddie Netley-Harris, Freddie Rustell, Ross Wilson, Lennie Dodds, Isaac Jillians, Harry Richards, Maxim Smith, Joshua Stock and Reuben Thomas.

Head coach Breeze is assisted by Owain Coote, Lloyd Coote and Ben Levy.

UNDER-15

Worthing Minors Athletic 1 Chichester City Youth 9

Champions Chichester made sure every player got game time in this last game of the season.

Ollie Clarke played Sam Weller through and he beautifully chipped the keeper from 20 yards. Then Chichester were awarded two penalties in two minutes.

First Fergus Evans tucked one away – then keeper Zak Cogger calmly slotted down the middle to score his first goal for Chichester.

Minors pulled one back before Chichester showed what a clinical side they are. Will Glanville crossed for James Vallis to tap home then crossed for Jake O’Brennan to slot home. An own goal from a James Glanville corner made it 6-1 and O’Brennan fired home for his second.

Vallis produced a superb flick over the keeper followed by man mountain Jack Briant rising to head home to complete the scoring.

This ended a superb season for Chichester – 14 wins out of 14 and Challenge cup semi finalists.

Manager Simon Glanville, parents, supporters and those that helped to make Chichester champions have all been thanked.

The team dedicated the title win to Dave Clarke, their coach who passed away before the season started. He is greatly missed and this was for him.

Chi City: Cogger, Briant, Evans, Mill, Hadnett, J Glanville, W Glanville, Vallis, Dixon, Weller, Sanzen-Baker, O’Brennan, Clarke, Sutherland, Silverthorne, Whitfield.