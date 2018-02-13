Frantic at Fontwell: Busy months of jump-racing on cards

Fontwell Park swings back into jump-racing action on Thursday – and it signals the start of a busy few months at the track.

An afternoon card is the first of 11 fixtures planned between now and the mid-summer break, which comes after a new meeting in June.

The new event for race-goers’ diaries will be on Saturday, June 16, as Fontwell introduces Gentleman’s Evening. It promises to be a big social occasion which features live music and the first best-dressed gent competition.

Between now and the end of the year, Fontwell will host a range of events including the famous St Patrick’s Raceday on Saturday, March 17, and the popular Ladies’ Evening on Thursday, August 23.

Back by popular demand at Ladies’ Evening is ABBA Revival performing live after racing.

Also returning to Fontwell is the big bank holiday family fun day on Sunday, May 27.

To finish the year, Boxing Day racing returns.

Tickets are now on sale for all 2018 fixtures and people are advised to book early.

2018 race days:

Thursday, February 15 - Winter Afternoon Racing

Sunday, February 25 - Totepool National Spirit Hurdle

Wednesday, March 7 - Spring Afternoon Racing

Saturday, March17 - St Patrick’s Raceday

Friday, April 6 - Easter Eggstravaganza Raceday

Friday, April 20 - Spring Afternoon Racing

Wednesday, May 9 - Spring Evening Racing

Thursday, May 17 - United Hunts Meeting

Sunday, May 27 - Big Bank Holiday Family Fun Day

Tuesday, June 5 - Summer Afternoon Racing

Saturday, June 16 - Gentlemen’s Evening

Thursday, August 23 - Ladies Evening

Thursday, August 30 - Summer Evening Racing

Sunday, September 9 - End of Summer Family Fun Day

Friday, October 5 - Oktoberfest Day 1

Saturday, October 6 - Oktoberfest Day 2

Wednesday, October 24 - Autumn Afternoon Racing

Friday, November 9 - Winner Raceday

Sunday, November 18 - Southern National

Tuesday, December 11- Christmas Jumper Day

Wednesday, December 26 - Boxing Day Racing

BEN PETT