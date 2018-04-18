Free girls cricket sessions get underway at four hubs in Sussex

Sussex Cricket’s summer programme of Aldridge Girls Cricket Hubs got underway this week in four locations around the county.

Completely free of charge, the hubs in Brighton, Burgess Hill, Portslade and Worthing offer soft-ball cricket sessions to girls aged 12-16 of any experience and ability.

Delivered by Sussex Cricket Foundation coaches, the hubs are run in partnership with the Aldridge Foundation as a way of giving secondary school girls more opportunities to play cricket.

The Aldridge Foundation sponsors Sussex Cricket’s boys and girls junior and Academy squads and Sussex Women.

The Burgess Hill hub will run on Mondays from 6-7pm at the Triangle Leisure Centre until the 24th July (excluding the bank holidays on 7th and 28th May).

The Worthing Hub at Davison Leisure Centre takes place on Tuesday evenings from 6-7pm until 24th July (excluding half term on 29th May and 12th June when England women play a one-day international against South Africa at The 1st Central County Ground, Hove).

The Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre at the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy – the home of Sussex women and girls’ cricket – will host the Brighton hub between 7-8pm every Wednesday until 25th July.

The Portslade hub will also run on Wednesday evenings until 25th July, taking place between 6-7pm at Portslade Aldridge Community Academy.

Girls that attend the hubs will have the opportunity to play in two tournaments at The Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre on Sunday 10th June and Sunday 15th July.

Commenting on a successful winter programme and looking forward to the summer hubs, Sussex Cricket’s Women & Girls’ Development Officer, Charlotte Burton said: “The girls’ hubs are a fantastic opportunity for girls to try cricket as well as give those who are already playing the opportunity to develop further.

“At the winter hubs, new friends have been made and we have seen the girls really develop, with quite a few of them getting onto the Brighton MCC programme that also ran in the winter at The Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre and a number going on to join a cricket club.

“Whether you have never picked up a bat, bowled a ball or have been playing cricket for years the hubs are open to any ability for girls aged 12 & upwards. We work on different skills, play some fun games and with the opportunity to play in two hub tournaments in the summer, it gives the girls something to work towards in a safe and fun environment.”

To sign up for the free summer Aldridge Girls Cricket Hubs, visit www.sussexcricket.co.uk/women-girls. Further information is available from Charlotte Burton via charlotte.burton@sussexcricket.co.uk.

